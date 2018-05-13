× Ron Johnson after Leah Vukmir accused Tammy Baldwin of being on ‘team terrorists:’ ‘I wouldn’t do that’

MILWAUKEE — A Republican’s attacks on Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin went too far for a fellow Republican. GOP challenger Leah Vukmir accused Baldwin of being on “team terrorists” because she hasn’t said whether she supports President Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director. Republican Senator Ron Johnson said he wouldn’t have done that, and that’s not the only thing Johnson had an opinion on.

A press release from Vukmir included a photo showing Vukmir and Haspel on one side, and Baldwin and Khalid Sheikh Muhammad, considered the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the other.

Johnson, at this weekend’s Republican State Convention, was asked whether it was fair game for Vukmir to put Baldwin on “team terrorists.” He was to the point.

“No comment, no. I wouldn’t do that,” said Johnson.

Vukmir had a good weekend. She easily won the party’s endorsement, getting 73 percent of the delegate vote to 27 percent for GOP rival Kevin Nicholson. Nicholson has led in fundraising, and his campaign downplayed the importance of the vote.

“I don’t think it was ever a concern of ours. It was never a focus of our campaign, to be honest with you,” said Brandon Moody.

“I’m not surprised that he says that,” said Vukmir.

Vukmir said the vote was a strong statement about who has the party’s grassroots support.

“I’m proud of it, and I’m going to continue to move forward like I have to get to this point,” said Vukmir.

Johnson, who is playing peacekeeper between Vukmir and Nicholson as they battle it out, has said one of them should drop out before the August primary, though he said it doesn’t have to be right away.

“I’m just pointing out the history when we’ve had a knock-down, drag-out primary — the results haven’t been all that good,” said Johnson.

Meanwhile, Johnson is warning Vukmir and Nicholson to keep their focus on Baldwin. “Team terrorists” just went too far for him.

“I wouldn’t do that,” said Johnson.

Haspel’s nomination has been contentious over her involvement in the CIA’s enhanced interrogation of suspected terrorists after 9/11. She’s seen as likely to be confirmed by a narrow margin.