Caught on camera: Fight breaks out at Lake Delton water park over chair, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE DELTON, Wis. -- A fight broke out at Mount Olympus Water and Theme Park on Saturday, May 12 -- and it was all captured on video.

Lake Delton police were dispatched to the park around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The report to Sauk County Dispatch was of several individuals involved in a physical altercation. Upon police arrival, the fighting had stopped.

The investigating officers questioned several involved parties at the scene. Police additionally acquired video footage taken by bystanders on cellular devices during the fight.

Police say they learned that "the fight started over something as ridiculous as a person taking a chair from a different group’s table within the water park."

Police say they will continue to investigate the event, which will include the comparison of the video footage to the statements made during the field interviews conducted by police.