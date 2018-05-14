Medical Examiner: 2 found dead in house fire near 25th & Melvina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Two people have died in an overnight house fire on Monday, May 14.

Firefighters were called to the home near 25th and Melvina just after 3 a.m.

Fire crews were able to recover two victims from inside the home. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed with FOX6 that both residents died at the scene before 5 a.m.

MCMEO called to fatal house fire on 3800 blk of N. 25th Street. Two pronounced on scene. No additional info at this time. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 14, 2018

Investigators have yet to release any information about the victims.

The fire is out, but police and firefighters are still at the scene.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com with updates on this developing story.