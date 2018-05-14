× Medical Examiner responds to 10+ death investigations in Milwaukee over the weekend

MILWAUKEE — A busy weekend for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Monday, May 14 the medical examiner tweeted out that over the weekend, they responded 11 death investigations.

Six probable overdose deaths

Two homicides

Two fatal fire victims

One motor vehicle fatality

Five of the six probable overdose deaths were just on Saturday, May 12 alone.

Below are the details:

2:22 a.m. — 75th and Kearney in Milwaukee

3:59 a.m. — 18th and Rawson in South Milwaukee

1:35 p.m. — 25th and Mitchell in Milwaukee

8:33 p.m. — 108th and Cleveland in West Allis

10:33 p.m. — Weil and Auer in Milwaukee

The medical examiner said five deaths in one day “is an unusual amount” and “the numbers are trending similar to last year, which saw an all-time high of 401 overdose deaths.”

Two fatal fire victims were found in an overnight house fire on Monday. Firefighters were called to the home near 25th and Melvina just after 3 a.m. The medical examiner confirmed with FOX6 that both residents died at the scene before 5 a.m.

The medical examiner is set to do all 11 autopsies on Monday.