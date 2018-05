× Police: Man, 31, arrested in connection to shooting believed to be ‘accidental in nature’

MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Sunday night, May 13.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the area of 84th and Fond du Lac Avenue.

According to police, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital for his serious injuries.

Police believe the shooting many have been accidental in nature.