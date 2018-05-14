Second streetcar vehicle for The Hop arrives in City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The second Milwaukee streetcar vehicle for The Hop arrived in the city on Monday, May 14. It left manufacturer Brookville Equipment Corp. by flatbed truck on Thursday, May 10.

The 67-foot long, 83,000-pound streetcar vehicle traveled from Brookville Equipment Corp. by flatbed truck in Pennsylvania, through Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois before arriving in Milwaukee.

The streetcar will be rolled off the truck on West St. Paul Avenue between North 2nd and North 4th streets, and then head inside the streetcar’s adjacent operations and maintenance facility on N. 4th St.

More information on the vehicles can be found

On-street testing of both vehicles will continue on a section of W. St. Paul Ave., with testing along the full initial route to begin this summer.

The public is expected to first be able to ride The Hop in November. Rides will be free for the first year.