Wauwatosa police release new video after Mayfair Mall arrest; use of force review underway

WAUWATOSA -- Wauwatosa police on Monday, May 14 released surveillance video that police say shows more of the interaction between an officer and a 17-year-old boy following a controversial arrest on Friday, May 11. Cellphone video shows the officer hitting the boy in the head twice.

Police said around 4:30 p.m., they received a call from Mayfair Mall security, requesting police assistance related to five males inside the mall acting disorderly and causing a disturbance. Officers responded, and one of the initial officers on scene located several of the involved individuals in the parking lot. The officer attempted to speak to those individuals and determine what was occurring.

Police said video circulating on social media, obtained by FOX6 News "shows only a small segment of the interaction between the (17-year-old) suspect and the officer."

They said on Friday -- "we are reviewing additional video that shows the officer initially attempting to speak with the boy, and the suspect refusing to stop and speak with the officer. Further, the suspect began to physically fight with the officer who was attempting to legally detain the suspect."

The boy was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct, battery and resisting an officer.

On Monday, police said they've begun a "use of force review," and they've obtained surveillance video (above) "showing more of the interaction between the suspect and the officer leading up to when the cellphone video being circulated online and through media outlets actually begins." The man who recorded the video said he believes the officer used excessive force.

Police said the use of force review will include a review of all video footage of the incident, including what led up to the suspect and officer interaction, witness statements and additional interviews.

“I can assure you that we take all situations seriously when they involve a use of force by our officers. We thoroughly review all incidents in which force is used by an officer and will do so in this incident, as well," said Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber in a statement Friday.

On Saturday, there was a protest at Mayfair Mall and the Wauwatosa Police Department after video of the arrest and struggle between the teen, the officer and mall security went viral.

"We are tired of this. We are angry and this has to end," said King Rick with the Milwaukee Black Panthers.

The Milwaukee Black Panthers gathered outside the Wauwatosa Police Department on Saturday -- demanding the officer and security guard involved be fired.

"We are done being nice. We are done asking. We are demanding that our community receive better treatment," said King Rick.

From the police department, the demonstrators on Saturday headed to Mayfair Mall and into the management office.

"We are also calling for a boycott of Mayfair Mall from every African-American in the city and the county until things change," King Rick said.

Security and managers told the group they are being heard.

"The matter is being looked into and addressed," said Travis Nance, Mayfair Mall security director.

Demonstrators vowed they will continue to protest until they get what they want.

"No justice, no peace. No justice, no peace," the demonstrators chanted.

