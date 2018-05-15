Huge fire breaks out at historic 140-year-old church in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon, May 15.

The church is located at 9th and Highland.

Smoke filling downtown from huge church fire. On the way. pic.twitter.com/3Sc0yHuhYz — Ben Handelman (@BenHandelman) May 15, 2018

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a designated State Historic Site.

According to the church's website, Trinity's current location, known as Terrace Garden, was constructed in 1878. The building was designed by Fredrick Velguth in Victorian Gothic style. The total cost (in 1878 dollars) was $43,500 ($40,000 for the church, $3,500 for the organ) which was paid in full by the completion of construction. The building is built out of cream city brick and rests on a limestone foundation. The Church is built in the shape of a cross, 145 feet long, 89 feet wide and 54 feet high. There are three towers with spires, the largest of which is the north tower at 200 feet tall. This tower is topped by a golden sphere with a cross measuring 14 1/2 feet tall. The bell tower has 3 real bells (keyed in "D", 'F#' and 'A') with a combined weight of 5263 lbs. These bells still ring today at the start of each service.

All interior woodwork was hand carved from Wisconsin Oak and Ash. The pulpit, a creation of Gothic art in wood, is shaped like a communion chalice and topped by a shell-like canopy. Stained glass windows behind the alter feature the Gospel writers. Above the altar is a roundel of Jesus and the children. Paintings in the altar, created by Fredrich Wehle, present two different themes one beginning in Advent and one in Lent. The original church lighting consisted of two gas-list chandeliers - one with 72 burners and the other with 48. The current Belgium wrought iron chandeliers with electric lights were installed in 1942.

The building was declared a Milwaukee landmark in 1967, a State Historical Landmark in 1979 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.