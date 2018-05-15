× Medical examiner: Caterpillar worker injured on the job dies from his injuries

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — The Caterpillar worker injured after being struck by a steel plate Thursday, May 10 has died, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed.

Officials say the 60-year-old man was welding plates at the time of the incident.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been involved in the investigation of the incident.

OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation, and issue citations and propose penalties if violations of health and safety regulations are found.