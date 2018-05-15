The end of an era: Preview of Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom and Tap competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom & Tap program has worked with tens of thousands of MPS students over the past 12 years. The big end-of-year competition is coming up on Saturday, and Carl tells us why this one marks the end of an era.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About the program (website)

Danceworks launched the 12th year of Mad Hot during the 2017-18 school year, with 46 schools participating in Mad Hot Tap. Over 50 Milwaukee area public and private schools are already signed up for the Mad Hot Ballroom Program, which began in February. Don’t miss our final competition event at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Saturday, May 19, 2018!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How the Program Works Danceworks Mad Hot runs September-May. Participating schools select one 4th or 5th grade classroom to participate in tap and one 5th or 6th grade classroom to participate in ballroom. Each classroom should average 30 students. Danceworks instructors provide one-hour dance classes twice per week for each style of dance over the course of 11 weeks—22 total hours of dance per classroom. Culminating performances at each school, as well as an annual Danceworks Mad Hot Competition held at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in downtown Milwaukee, cap off the program in December and May. The Competitions are free and open to the public! Families incur no cost for this program.