OCONOMOWOC -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Zachariah’s Acres -- a place where kids with special needs and their families can enjoy nature and experience the outdoors.

About Zachariah’s Acres (website)

Zachariah’s Acres is a place where kids with special needs and their families can enjoy nature and experience the outdoors. We are a non-profit 501(c)(3) located in the Town of Oconomowoc in Southeastern Wisconsin.

We are uniquely positioned on 48 pristine acres surrounded by nature, serenity and an amazing landscape. It is our commitment to preserve and protect the land as we open the world of agriculture and nature-based learning to kids with disabilities.

Zachariah’s Acres currently offers several free events, exclusively for children with special health care needs. These events allow children with disabilities to participate in fully accessible agricultural and nature-based activities.