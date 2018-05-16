× Massive fire causes $17M damage to Trinity Lutheran Church in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fire officials offered an assessment on Wednesday afternoon, May 16 of the damage done to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church by a massive fire. That fire broke out Tuesday afternoon — and was quickly elevated to a 4th alarm fire.

Officials say the initial call about the church fire came in at 3:45 p.m. — and the first crews arrived on the scene at 3:47 p.m. By 4:02 p.m., the fire was categorized as a 4th alarm. At one point, 110 firefighters battled the blaze.

Chief Mark Rohlfing said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He also offered an early estimate of the damage done by the massive fire. Rohlfing said the fire caused $17 million in damage — $13 million to the building itself and another $4 million to the content within the building.

Reverend Jonah Burakowski of Trinity Lutheran Church indicated the congregation is committed to restoring or rebuilding the church at the same corner.

“It is an absolute loss for Trinity Lutheran Church and the congregation that gathers here. But at the same time, the building is just one piece of the ministry puzzle,” Rev. Burakowski said.

Burakowski said the building may look marginally or substantially different from what it used to — depending on how things work out.

“Nonetheless, the building is still standing,” Rev. Burakowski said. “It is a testament to those who built the building 140 something odd years ago, but more so to the fire department that came in and were able to address the fire really early, to prevent fire from getting behind the brick or into the brick and causing the walls to collapse.”