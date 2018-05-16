‘We’re excited to get going:’ Royal Capital Group breaks ground on new lofts in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee-based developer Royal Capital Group on Wednesday, May 16 broke ground at the site of its new lofts, Five Fifty Ultra Lofts — located on Juneau Avenue near 6th Street.

The program included remarks from Royal Capital’s president Kevin Newell, Mayor Tom Barrett, Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin, before the ceremonial groundbreaking.

According to a press release, Royal Capital was selected as the developer for the mixed-use housing and retail development as part of the $1 billion entertainment district.

Tenants of the Five Fifty Ultra Lofts will have access to entertainment and activities both in and around downtown Milwaukee, with well-appointed in-unit offerings and a variety of property amenities to include a rooftop lounge overlooking downtown Milwaukee and the arena, indoor-outdoor fitness gym, a TBD social lounge open to the public, a first-floor flex lounge great for entertaining large crowds, in addition to indoor skywalk access directly into the new arena.

“As Developer-Owner for the District’s initial housing, we’re excited to get going with 550 Ultra Lofts, and are thrilled to welcome residents to Milwaukee’s new live-work-play zone!” said Kevin Newell, president of Royal Capital LLC.

“We are proud to partner with Royal Capital Group on this outstanding project,” said Mike Fascitelli, Milwaukee Bucks Co-Owner. “This new luxury loft building will mark another big step toward creating population density and residential housing for Milwaukee.”

Royal Capital Group was founded in 2010 by Milwaukee developer Kevin Newell. The regional development firm continues to make remarkable investments in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin. Royal Capital is devoted to the economic development of the city. The firm believes in returning dividends to the community and is eager to continue to reinvest in Milwaukee, with hopes of seeing the city thrive.