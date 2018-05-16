Wisconsin’s first IKEA store opened May 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- Wisconsin's first IKEA store opened Wednesday, May 16 in Oak Creek.

IKEA Oak Creek will be the Swedish company’s first store in Wisconsin -- and the 48th in the United States. Previously, customers had to travel to the Bolingbrook or Schaumburg stores in Illinois, or to the Bloomington store in Minnesota.

The 293,000 square-foot store will feature nearly 10,000 exclusive-designed items, three model home interiors, inspirational room settings, family-friendly play areas throughout the store and a supervised children’s play area.

Activities and giveaways include:

IKEA Welcome

The first 200 children (12 & younger) in line receive a free FAMNIG heart-shaped soft toy, valued at $4.99.

The first 1,000 adults (18 & older) in line receive a special “welcome” gift.

IKEA Welcome Sweepstakes

On May 16, visitors in line before 8 a.m. will be entered for a chance to win one of three gift cards, valued at $500, $1,500 and $2,000.

IKEA Bag Giveaway

Customers will receive a free IKEA FRAKTA blue bag, valued at $1.29 with any in-store product purchase.

*Limit: One per customer. Offer is available in store only and does not include the purchase of services or purchases in the restaurant, bistro or Swedish food market.

IKEA FAMILY $250 Gift Card Giveaway

On May 16, visitors who join IKEA FAMILY or scan their IKEA FAMILY card in-store at an IKEA FAMILY kiosk, info tower, tablet or during checkout, will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of twenty-two $250 IKEA Gift Cards through the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program. Winner’s names will be randomly drawn every hour that the store is open.

IKEA Oak Creek Offer