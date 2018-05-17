× Chief proposes more cuts in 2019 budget; union pres. says MFD fell short in response times

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing reveals he’s submitted a 2019 budget that cuts one additional fire truck and 15 personnel on top of cuts in previous years. That budget will get reviewed over the coming months by Mayor Tom Barrett before it goes to the Milwaukee Common Council later this year.

Rohlfing was called to respond at a Public Safety committee meeting after fire union president Mike Bongiorno said Milwaukee Fire Department had fallen short of national standards in its response times to two apartment fires on April 14 and May 16. Bongiorno said the national response is to have 27 firefighters on scene of major fires at the eight-minute mark. He said for the April 14 fire, only 12 firefighters were there at that point.

Asked by committee chairman Bob Donovan if budget cuts have made Milwaukee residents less safe, Rohlfing said “I don’t believe it’s a yes or no question. It’s not that easy.” Rohlfing said MFD can still do its mission with reduced resources.

“I do not believe we’re dodging bullets (because of budget cuts),” Rohlfing told aldermen.