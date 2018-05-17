Family, friends gather to remember 25-year-old woman shot and killed near 11th and Keefe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 25-year-old woman dies two days after she was shot on the city's north side. Thursday, May 17 her family gathered to honor her life.

A large group of family and friends of Marquita Walker came together for a vigil.

Walker was shot on Monday, May 14 near 11th and Keefe. She died form her injuries Wednesday, May 16.

Her family remembers her spirit.

"You know you hear something like this, you don't expect it to happen to your family, if you knew Quita you wouldn't expect it to happen to her cause she made friends with everybody she was cool with everybody," said Erica Williams, victim's sister.

Milwaukee police are still searching for possible suspects and a motive.