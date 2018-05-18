× 13-year-old boy struck by SUV, dragged 100 feet in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck and dragged by a vehicle for approximately 100 feet in Fond du Lac County. It happened Wednesday, May 16 in the Township of Osceola.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says around 4 p.m., an SUV driven by a 16-year-old boy from Campbellsport, was pulling into a driveway on County Highway B when he struck a 13-year-old boy from Eden, who was walking in the driveway after getting off a school bus.

Officials say the boy fell to the ground and the vehicle continued; he was dragged roughly 100 feet.

The driver and 15-year-old passenger used a jack to lift the vehicle off the boy, and helped him to his home.

The boy was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin by a Flight for Life helicopter with serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.