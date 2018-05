× Milwaukee police: Man fatally shot at apartment building near 38th & Good Hope

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a shooting at an apartment building on W. Good Hope Rd. just west of 38th St. shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, May 18.

Officials say an adult male was shot at the location — and later died from his injuries.

MPD is currently seeking a motive and searching for suspect(s).

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult male at 39th and Good Hope. Autopsy scheduled for 5/21. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 18, 2018