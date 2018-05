× Milwaukee police: Woman hurt in crash at 77th & Capitol Dr.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to the scene of a crash near 77th and Capitol Dr. on Friday morning, May 18.

Officials say a female driver was hurt in the crash around 11:15 a.m. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are investigating whether a ‘shots fired’ call near that location is related to the crash.