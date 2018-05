Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver is being hailed for actions she took to help a boy who fell while riding his bike across the street.

Felicia Moore was driving her route last Thursday, May 10 when she saw a boy fall while crossing the street on his bike. Moore pulled over to help.

"Are you OK young man? Do you need a ride to school?" said Moore.

Moore put the boy's bike her the rack -- and drove him to school.

The boy can be heard saying "thank you" as he exited the bus.