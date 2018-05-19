× 1 killed, 1 wounded outside Georgia graduation

JONESBORO, Ga. — It remains unclear whether a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia that left one woman dead and another injured.

Telephone messages left Saturday with Clayton County Police and the county jail were not immediately returned. Multiple media report the deceased victim suffered multiple gunshots to the chest. The other woman was shot in the leg.

Authorities said the incident happened as people headed to their cars Friday night following a ceremony for graduates of the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools. The graduation was held at the Clayton County Schools Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Clayton County school Superintendent Morcease Beasley on Saturday tweeted his congratulations to the more than 200 Perry graduates, but he also expressed sadness over the “senseless violence & death.”