20 priests among dead in Havana plane crash

Picture taken at the scene of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport on May 18, 2018. - A Cuban state airways passenger plane with 104 passengers on board crashed on shortly after taking off from Havana's airport, state media reported. The Boeing 737 operated by Cubana de Aviacion crashed 'near the international airport,' state agency Prensa Latina reported. Airport sources said the jetliner was heading from the capital to the eastern city of Holguin. (Photo by Yamil LAGE / AFP)
HAVANA — The Cuban Council of Churches says 20 priests from an evangelical church are among the dead in the Havana plane crash.
“On that plane were 10 couples of pastors. 20 people. All of the Nazarene Church in the eastern region,” confirmed Maite Quesada, a member of the council.
The group spent several days at a meeting in the capital and were returning to their homes and places of worship in the province of Holguin.
The plane crash Friday killed 107 people.