20 priests among dead in Havana plane crash

HAVANA — The Cuban Council of Churches says 20 priests from an evangelical church are among the dead in the Havana plane crash.

“On that plane were 10 couples of pastors. 20 people. All of the Nazarene Church in the eastern region,” confirmed Maite Quesada, a member of the council.

The group spent several days at a meeting in the capital and were returning to their homes and places of worship in the province of Holguin.

The plane crash Friday killed 107 people.