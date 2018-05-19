Loved ones gather to release balloons for man gunned down on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends came together to mourn the loss of a man gunned down near 38th and Good Hope on Friday, May 18.

Loved ones have identified the victim as 25-year-old Montell Gordon.

“It was beautiful to have a turnout like this for the young people to show their love and unity. It’s hope, it shows that there is still hope,” said Anthony James, victim’s father.

The group released balloons in Gordon’s honor Saturday, May 19.

Police tell us the victim was gunned down around 11 a.m. Crime scene tape marked an area where the victim and gunman crossed paths — leaving behind evidence of sneakers, phones and socks.

At this time, investigators say no arrests have been made.