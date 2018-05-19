Walmart semi catches fire on I-41 off-ramp in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A semi truck caught fire off I-41 in Washington County Saturday, May 19.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the driver — a 63-year-old New Lisbon man — was traveling northbound on I-41 in the Town of Polk, when the front passenger side tire had a blowout. Officials say the driver was able to safely guide the semi to the County Truck FD off-ramp and the tire started on fire.

The driver tried to extinguish the flames with the help from a passerby but were unsuccessful. The semi cab is considered a total loss.

PHOTO GALLERY

The Jackson Fire Department responded to the scene. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The semi trailer was carrying pallets.

No injuries were reported.