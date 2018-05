Walmart semi catches fire on I-41 off-ramp in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A semi truck caught fire off I-41 in Washington County Saturday, May 19.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the driver — a 63-year-old New Lisbon man — was traveling northbound on I-41 in the Town of Polk, when the front passenger side tire had a blowout. Officials say the driver was able to safely guide the semi to the County Truck FD off-ramp and the tire started on fire.

The driver tried to extinguish the flames with the help from a passerby but were unsuccessful. The semi cab is considered a total loss.

The Jackson Fire Department responded to the scene. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office was assisted by the¬†Wisconsin State Patrol.

The semi trailer was carrying pallets.

No injuries were reported.