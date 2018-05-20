Bucks’ president’s message to graduating UWM students: ‘Be present or don’t show up’

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of students graduated in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, May 20, and as they prepared to take the next steps in their lives — commencement speakers offered advice on how to move forward.

As nearly 25,000 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students prepared to take their next big next step in life, Milwaukee Bucks’ President Peter Feigin, their commencement speaker, said he can relate, with the new Bucks’ arena nearing completion.

“We love it. I mean, obviously, we think there’s a big opportunity to transition a lot of these events, and graduations, into a new arena,” Feigin said.

“This is super exciting. I’ve been looking forward to this moment for the last three years,” said Samm Posnanski, UWM graduate.

The new Bucks’ arena is just down the black from the UWM Panther Arena, where the UWM students celebrated graduation on Sunday. Feigin had some advice for the new graduates.

“Your number one principle: be present or don’t show up. It’s very simple, and I’m sure you understand what it means. This is another simple one, but boy we don’t really get to it. Don’t be a jerk,” said Feigin.

While some graduates said they know what their next steps will be — others said they’re still figuring it out.

“Currently working with the 16th Street Community Health Center, and hopefully that will run through the summer and then we’ll see where it goes from there,” said Jose Basaldua, UWM graduate.

