Man with HIV sentenced to 15 years for having sexual relations with 15-year-old boy

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A 51-year-old Wauwatosa man who admitted he was HIV-positive and had sexual relations with a 15-year-old boy was sentenced on Friday, May 18. A judge sentenced Eugene Gross to 15 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision.

According to Brookfield police, the incidents occurred in July and August of last year. Police say Gross had sexual relations with a 15-year-old boy at his residence, who he had met on social media.

Gross was arrested by police in August 2017, and subsequently charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court with two counts each of sexual assault of a child under 16, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The last charge stems from the fact that Gross admitted he was HIV positive, was taking medication for his HIV status and had unprotected sexual relations twice with the victim.