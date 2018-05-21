Man shot in downtown Port Washington, airlifted to hospital in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT WASHINGTON -- Port Washington police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night, May 20. The victim was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. an Port Washington man, 18, reported to police that he had been shot by two males near the intersection of N. Franklin St. and E. Main Street, in downtown Port Washington.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was seated in his vehicle on E. Main St. when he was approached by the two suspects who ordered victim from his vehicle. One suspect fired a handgun at him multiple times.

The victim was struck at least once in the chest. The victim drove himself to the Port Washington Police Department seeking assistance.

The suspects are described as two black males in their late teens to early 20’s.

Suspect #1 is described as thin build, approximately 5’8’ tall, wearing a gray colored hoodie, armed with a dark colored semi-automatic handgun, possibly with an extended magazine.

Suspect #2 is described as being taller than suspect #1, and wearing a black colored hoodie.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot.

The victim was treated by EMS and transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He was later air-lifted to a Milwaukee hospital for further treatment. No further information is available on his condition at this time.

All indications are that this was an isolated incident. Police say they have no reason to believe that there is any further threat to the community.