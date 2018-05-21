× Man facing charges, accused of stealing City of Milwaukee vehicle parked, running

MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested after a City of Milwaukee vehicle was stolen on Saturday morning, May 19.

It happened near 35th and Clybourn shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said the 2017 Chevy Silverado was parked and running when it was stolen.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man, was taken into custody in Waukesha County.

Dominic Hernandez, 18, of West Salem is facing one count of take and drive vehicle without consent.

He made his initial appearance in court on Sunday, May 20. A preliminary hearing was set for May 31. Cash bond was set at $500.