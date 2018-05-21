Mayor Barrett to launch voter registration kiosks at Milwaukee Public Library branches

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett announced Monday, May 21 the launch of voter registration kiosks at all Milwaukee Public Library branches.

The voter registration kiosks will provide residents easy access to the MyVote website and trained library staff will be able to assist with the registration process.

The city’s neighborhood-based library branches will serve as points of access to increase the number of residents registered to vote for the November 2018 General Election.

The City will also partner with local community organizers and voting advocates to promote accurate information on registration and voting.