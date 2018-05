MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, May 21 on the city’s north side.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. near 39th and Hampton.

Police say a man, 22, was at a gathering with friends when he was shot. The circumstances that led to the shooting are still being investigated.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by MFD and is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot injury.