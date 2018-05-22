Malik Terrell charged in fatal stabbing of Dennis King, believed King stole video gaming system

MILWAUKEE — Malik Terrell, 21, has been charged with first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime in connection with the fatal beating and stabbing of Dennis King.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Terrell, King’s mother contacted police on Thursday, May 17 to report her son missing. He apparently had not been seen or heard from since the previous Friday, May 11.

The complaint indicates King’s mother knew her son hung out in the neighborhood near 12th and Concordia. On May 19, she went to the neighborhood and spoke with a child who told her that her son “had been held against his will and beaten inside a house” at the location.

Police responded to the neighborhood and interviewed an acquaintance of Terrell’s. The complaint indicates one of the acquaintances said he, Terrell and an another acquaintance of Terrell’s discussed on May 10 the recent loss of their video gaming system. They believed “a person named ‘Jermaine’ was responsible for the theft, and that Jermaine’s friend ‘Boo Man’ had something to do with it, as well.” King’s mother indicated to police that “Boo Man” was her son’s social media name.

The complaint indicates on May 11, Terrell arrived at the home near 12th and Concordia with King. The complaint said Terrell and one of the acquaintances “proceeded to attack ‘Boo Man’ in an effort to get ‘Boo Man’ to confess to being part of the video game robbery.”

According to the complaint, Terrell then had one of the acquaintances lock him outside of the house “and then the defendant forced his way back inside, apparently in an effort to make it appear that a home invasion had occurred.” At that point, Terrell apparently called 911 and “told the telecommunicator that ‘Jermaine’ and an accomplice had broken in and robbed the defendant and (an acquaintance) of their gaming system at gunpoint. The defendant claimed to have detained the accomplice, and requested that the police respond.” The caller also said the name of the person detained was “Dennis King.” The complaint says the “caller becomes irate, and ends the 911 call by simply stating that he is going to kill the person he has detained.”

Later, the complaint says Terrell told one of the acquaintances “to find some lighter fluid. When the acquaintance came back with the fluid, he “observed the defendant stabbing” King.

Later in the day, the criminal complaint indicates Terrell and one of the acquaintances “moved the body of ‘Boo Man'” to an abandoned house using a garbage cart. The complaint says the two burned the body inside the vacant house.

Investigating officers later searched the house at 12th and Concordia — and recovered two hammers and a knife. Early the next day — at 12:30 a.m. — they located the burnt remains of King in the basement of the vacant, boarded up house.

Terrell is not in custody. Online court records indicate an arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Below is a message shared by King’s mother on a GoFundMe.com account set up in his honor:

“Today I received news that my 15 year old son was found dead near 12th and Keefe in Milwaukee Wisconsin. My son had been missing for a week and I had a feeling something wasn’t right when he didn’t come home or to his grandmas house. “This is the worst news I could ever hear about my young son who had plans on being a artist and a basketball player. His life was taken do to a senseless act of violence. “My heart is broken and words can’t explain how I feel right now. “Im asking the community to help assist our family with burial expenses cause we didn’t have insurance. Please give what ever you can and I thank you in advance. “No parent should have to make plans to bury a child. This is a very difficult time. Please help with what ever you can and keep our family in your prayers.”