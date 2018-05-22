× MATC: Police arrest 2 subjects after receiving reports of objects being thrown from parking structure

MILWAUKEE — Police were dispatched to the parking structure at 8th and State on the campus of Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) early Tuesday afternoon, May 22. They had received reports of objects being thrown from the ramp.

A news release from MATC indicates the bookstore was locked down for approximately three minutes as a safety precaution.

Police made two arrests in the case and officials do not believe there is any additional cause for concern.

Officials do not believe the two individuals in custody are associated with the college.