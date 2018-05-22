× West Allis man wins $50K in Powerball drawing

WEST MILWAUKEE — A lucky West Allis man won $50,000 from the Wednesday, May 16 Powerball drawing.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, Tavares Ledezma matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball.

Ledezma purchased the winning ticket at Beloit Foodmart located at 5534 West Belot Road in West Milwaukee.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, May 16 drawing were 17, 19, 21, 22, and 51 with a Powerball of 19. The Power Play number was 2.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, May 23. The estimated jackpot is $40 million ($23.2 million cash).

