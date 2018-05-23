× Body camera video involving arrest of Sterling Brown to be released at 5 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — The body camera video involving the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks’ guard Sterling Brown will be released by the Milwaukee Police Department at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23.

Police said this would happen after an internal review of the January arrest. City leaders, including Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett worked to prepare the public prior to the video’s release.

Officials with the Milwaukee Bucks said Wednesday, ahead of the video’s release, they have no comment, but they support Brown.

The arrest of Sterling Brown happened on Jan. 26. A Taser was used on him after police said around 2 a.m., they encountered a vehicle parked across two disability parking spaces at the Walgreens store near 27th and National. He was never criminally charged, but he was cited.

Sources said officers were writing a parking ticket for Brown when Brown confronted them and became combative. He was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. At least six police squads showed up to the store during this incident, which was captured by surveillance cameras at a nearby business.

Police said an internal review was completed and MPD “determined the case will not be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges.” According to police, “a command-level review of relevant reports and body camera footage indicate that Mr. Brown’s actions and behavior do not merit a criminal charge. Furthermore, the department is reviewing the police response including supervisory oversight. The matter was referred to MPD Internal Affairs for investigation and at the completion of that investigation, police said the findings would be made public and the body worn camera footage would be released.

An attorney representing Brown declined to comment Wednesday ahead of the video’s release, but all signs indicate Brown is planning to file a civil rights lawsuit against MPD.

Those who watched the video ahead of its release expressed concern about what they saw.

“I’m going to let the release of that speak for itself, but I definitely have concerns after watching that video,” said Barrett.

Alderman Jose Perez said Wednesday before the release he hadn’t seen the video, but encouraged the public to give the new MPD administration a chance to handle the aftermath of the video’s release.

“I am confidant appropriate actions will be taken. We want to give the administration a chance to deal with a situation like this and see the outcome of it and see if it’s appropriate or not,” said Perez.

Several Milwaukee Common Council members who watched the video prior to its release declined to comment.

Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton said Wednesday he’s planning a Thursday news conference in response.