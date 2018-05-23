× 9 injured after semi strikes school bus loaded with Milwaukee-area students

COLUMBIA COUNTY — A semi struck a bus loaded with students from a Milwaukee area private school that was parked

on the shoulder of northbound I-39 in Columbia County, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Officials say the crash which happened around 10:15 a.m. involved nine injuries — all children. Two are being treated at the American Center — they are not critically injured. Seven are being treated at University Hospital and are still being assessed.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash scene. Students are being transported to the Wisconsin State Patrol De Forest Post for reunification.

UPDATE: As of about 1:25 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation indicated the crash scene was cleared — and all lanes were open to traffic.

Officials say the left lane of northbound I-39 is now open. Two right lanes remain closed at this time. Queues over 3 miles are being observed.