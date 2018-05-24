× Elderly woman dies in apartment fire in Franklin; 3 firefighters hurt

FRANKLIN — An elderly woman has died in an apartment fire near 35th and College on Thursday, May 24.

Franklin fire officials say a 911 call came in shortly before 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke in a hallway and there was an active fire in a ground-level apartment.

Firefighters found the victim inside the apartment. An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Friday.

Three firefighters were hurt in this fire. One was transported to a hospital for a heat-related injury. Two others suffered minor injuries.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to investigate this case. A cause is undetermined at this point.