Police need help identifying 2 suspects after retail theft at Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need help identifying two of three suspects accused in a retail theft incident at Woodman’s on Highway 145.

It happened on Thursday morning, May 24, around 2 a.m.

Police said the three suspects arrived at the store together. A 24-year-old woman was later arrested.

Police said two males were with her, and fled on foot. Items taken by the males suspects were recovered in the parking lot.

It is believed the suspects were dropped off at the store. The suspect vehicle has been described as a light green or gray early 2000s Ford Taurus with both front and rear plates.

Police noted the suspect who was arrested was not cooperative when it came to identifying the other two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.