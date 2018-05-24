Semi driver who struck bus, injuring 20 Milwaukee-area students, arrested for OWI

COLUMBIA COUNTY — A semi truck driver who struck a school bus, injuring 20 people on board in Columbia County on Wednesday, May 23, is accused of operating while intoxicated.

The bus was loaded with students from HOPE Christian School: Semper — located in Milwaukee. The semi struck the bus while it was parked on the shoulder of northbound I-39.

Of the 20 people hurt, four sustained serious injuries; two were flown from the scene for treatment.

The driver, a 42-year-old Wayne Murphy from Indianapolis, worked for Dahl Trucking Company, based out of North Dakota. A company representative said he had only been on the road for an hour before the crash.

The driver is facing five counts of causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

