‘There has to be a change:’ Common Council leaders offer reaction to arrest of Sterling Brown

MILWAUKEE — Members of the Milwaukee Common Council addressed on Thursday morning, May 24 the release of the body camera video tied to the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks’ player Sterling Brown.

Police were called to a business at 27th and National on Jan. 26 in regards to a parking violation. Brown was parked illegally. During the encounter with police, Brown was Tased.

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton took the lead during a Thursday morning news conference.

“We’re having a very important conversation about police community relations and what it means to try to move forward after a very public and embarassing incident,” Hamilton said. “We wanted as a council to stand together because we wanted to put the weight of the council behind what it is we’re trying to say.”

Hamilton told reporters when it comes to the safety and welfare of the citizens of Milwaukee, all deserve to be treated with respect in interactions with the police department. He said the reason this is difficult is because officers possess an “awesome responsibility” in conducting their work.

Hamilton, with council members standing at his side, demanded answers.

“We’re asking what type of discipline is being issued, who are the officers, what is the process if they end up challenging the disciplinary action,” Hamilton said. “Our commitment with the public, with the police department, with community members is to work on the change.”

Alderwoman Milele Coggs also spoke at the news conference, emphasizing the need for change.

“I would implore residents and community members to work with us — because we hear the cries, we share the pain and we recognize the need for change,” Coggs said.