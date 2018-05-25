Police Chief Alfonso Morales details discipline to officers in Sterling Brown arrest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales released on Friday, May 25 a statement on the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. The statement details the penalties handed to those involved in the arrest.

The statement reads as follows:

“The discipline for the officers involved in the arrest of Sterling Brown is set forth below:

“One member with eleven and a half years of service and two years as a police sergeant received a (15) fifteen-day suspension and will have an employee improvement plan implemented for violation of Core Value 4.00 – Leadership, referencing Guiding Principle 4.04 for failing to be a role model for professional police service.

“One member with twelve years of service and one year as a police sergeant received a (10) ten-day suspension and will have an employee improvement plan implemented for violation of Core Value 4.00 – Leadership, referencing Guiding Principle 4.04 for failing to be a role model for professional police service.

“One member with two and a half years of service as an officer received a (2) two-day suspension. That member will receive additional remedial training and will have an employee improvement plan implemented for violation of Core Value 5.00 – Respect, referencing Guiding Principle 5.01 for failing to treat a member of the public with courtesy and professionalism.

“Eight members will receive policy review regarding Core Value 1.00 – Competence, referencing Guiding Principle 1.02 for failing to cooperate with a citizen to ensure public safety, and will receive remedial training in Wisconsin’s Law Enforcement Standards Board – Professional Communications.

“Once the members have been given the required Wis. Stat. § 19.356 notice, the members’ names will be released to those who have submitted public records requests.”