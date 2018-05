× Homicide investigation: Man, 43, shot near 19th and Hadley in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning, May 26.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. near 19th and Hadley.

According to police, a 43-year-old Milwaukee man was shot at the location and then dropped off at a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).