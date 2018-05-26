Hormel recalls 228,000+ pounds of canned pork and chicken products for possible metal contamination

MILWAUKEE — Hormel Food Corp., is recalling approximately 228,614 pounds of canned pork and chicken products because it could contain pieces of metal.

According the USDA, the canned pork and chicken products were produced on February 8 through February 10, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. These products were shipped throughout the United States.

12-oz. metal cans containing “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes F02098 and F02108. These products were shipped to Guam only.

The USDA says, the recalled products have the number “EST. 199N” on the bottom of the can. They were shipped throughout the United States and to Guam.

The problem was found after the company received four consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the canned products — including reports of minor oral injuries.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Response, Hormel Foods, at (800) 523-4635.