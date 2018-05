MILWAUKEE — A lifeguard saved a child at the Schulz Aquatic Center on Saturday, May 26.

The Milwaukee fire Department says they were originally called to the scene for a near drowning.

However, no child was transported from the scene by ambulance. Instead, the child was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

