Man missing in Ellicott City, Maryland flood is Air Force veteran

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A man missing on Memorial Day after floodwaters ravaged a historic Maryland county seat is a U.S. Air Force veteran, as well as a current member of the Maryland Army National Guard.

Emergency workers are searching for 39-year-old Eddison Hermond in Ellicott City, which was hit hard Sunday evening by flash flooding from an intense rain storm.

Lt. Col. Charles Kohler, a spokesman for the guard, says Hermond is a sergeant assigned to the training department at the Camp Frettard Military Reservation in Reisterstown. He says Hermond was not on duty Sunday evening and had not had guard training during the weekend.

He says Hermond spent more than 10 years on active duty in the Air Force, starting in 1996. After a break in military service, he joined the Maryland National Guard in 2009.

Kohler says the thoughts and prayers of his fellow guard members are with Hermond and his family.