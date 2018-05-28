× Police: Teen & 2 adults shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Sunday night, May 27. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened near 19th and Grant around 11 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were shot while walking in the area. Both are expected to survive.

MPD continues to investigate the circumstances behind the incident.

The second shooting happened just before midnight near the area of 42nd and Ruby.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery. He was taken to the hospital with a serious injury. Police are still searching for suspects.