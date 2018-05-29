× Man arrested, suspected of clogging public toilets at Sheboygan community center

SHEBOYGAN — Police have arrested a 33-year-old Sheboygan man they believe is responsible for numerous incidents of damage to property at the Deland Community Center.

Officials say between April 2017 and March 2018, there were multiple reports involving a toilet being clogged with a plastic soda bottle. Those incidents caused damage — and incurred costs to remove the clog at the public restroom.

The 33-year-old man has been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

The suspect was identified by a tip provided by a citizen.