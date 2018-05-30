× 2 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Walworth County

WALWORTH COUNTY — Two people are dead and two others were taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Walworth County on Tuesday, May 29.

Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies were called out the area of Highway 12/67 just south of Sterlingworth Drive in the Town of LaGrange around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire and rescue units found two cars with severe damage. Occupants in both vehicles were found in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a 2011 Kia Forte was southbound on Hwy. 12/67 when in crossed the center-line and struck a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix — which was northbound in its lane of travel.

Both occupants of the Kia were pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office. The driver of the Kia is identified as Dennis Hinze, 67, of Elkhorn. The passenger of the Kia is identified as Joy Hinze, 60, also of Elkhorn.

Both occupants of the Pontiac were transported by ambulance to a local hospital and transferred via flight for life to an area trauma center. They continue to be medically treated at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit.