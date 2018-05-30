911 calls released after semi strikes school bus, injuring 20 Milwaukee-area students

COLUMBIA COUNTY — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released 911 audio on Wednesday, May 30 connected to the school bus crash that left 20 people injured.

Murphy, 42, is accused of being intoxicated when he allegedly hit a school bus filled with students from HOPE Christian School: Semper — located in Milwaukee, on the shoulder of northbound I-39.

The crash happened while they were on their way to the Dells Wednesday, May 23. Of 33 people on board, 20 were hurt — four with serious injuries.

Listen to the 911 calls — click the audio players below:

State troopers had already received calls that Murphy was driving erratically.

“That semi entered onto the shoulder, more than half the semi onto the shoulder, he then struck the rear of the bus,” said Sgt. Greg Jensworld, with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Murphy worked for Dahl Trucking Company, based out of North Dakota. A company representative said he had only been on the road for an hour before the crash.

A FOX6 investigation revealed Dahl Trucking drivers had been cited for 27 moving violations over the past two years, two in Wisconsin.

Murphy was booked on five counts of causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He has not yet been officially charged.