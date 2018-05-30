No room to grow a garden in your lawn? You can always plant in a pot, put it on your porch

MILWAUKEE -- No room to grow a garden at your place? You can always plant in a pot and put it on your porch or patio. Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins Real Milwaukee to show us how to create container gardens.
Nutritious Garden in a Pot
What are some good veggies for growing in containers?
- Include a vertical accent
- Mix in some herbs
- Add some ornamental appeal with flowers intermixed with edibles
- Include edible flowers
- Care tips for keeping it productive and looking it's best
