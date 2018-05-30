No room to grow a garden in your lawn? You can always plant in a pot, put it on your porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- No room to grow a garden at your place? You can always plant in a pot and put it on your porch or patio. Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins Real Milwaukee to show us how to create container gardens.

Nutritious Garden in a Pot

What are some good veggies for growing in containers?

Include a vertical accent

Mix in some herbs

Add some ornamental appeal with flowers intermixed with edibles

Include edible flowers

Care tips for keeping it productive and looking it's best

