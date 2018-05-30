Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, May 29. One person was killed and one person was injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the area of 91st Street and Brown Deer Road.

Arriving squads located a man, 33, suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The initial investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a fight with another subject when the subject retrieved a gun and shot the victim.

MFD treated the victim on the scene and transported him to a local hospital.

According to police, around 10:15 p.m. a shot spotter alert was activated in the area of 27th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Shortly after the alert, officers were dispatched to a shooting located in the same area.

Officers located a woman, 22, that had been shot and was unresponsive. Several officers initiated CPR and continued until being relieved by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

MFD continued with lifesaving efforts. The victim died at the hospital.

The events leading up to the shooting, including a motive, remain under investigation at this time.

MPD is seeking suspect(s) in each of the shootings.